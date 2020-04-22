Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Self-isolating with Chicano Batman

By Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein
Mark Potts
April 22, 2020
Chicano Batman’s intoxicating mix of retro soul and tropicalia-tinged psychedelia reached a broad audience with 2017’s “Freedom Is Free.” After spending nearly three years on the road playing songs from the album, the tux-and-ruffles-clad L.A. band were more than ready to move forward. On “Invisible People,” the band’s abandoned the prom-wear and expanded their musical palette.

Chicano Batman was in the middle of a promotional push for “Invisible People,” when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, self-quarantined, the band talks about what it’s like growing as musicians and putting out a new record when everyone is stuck in their homes.

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is senior director/video for features and sports. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, the UC Berkeley graduate was an editor at Spin, Los Angeles Reader, Orange Coast and other publications. His work as a documentary writer/producer has appeared on VH1, ESPN, Food Network, Biography and TLC. He was part of the team nominated for a Best Sports Documentary Emmy in 2012 for ESPN's "The Marinovich Project."
Mark Potts
A native of Enid, Okla., Mark Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master's degree in broadcast journalism.
