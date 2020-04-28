Gov. Andrew Cuomo approves of people who identify as ‘Cuomosexuals’

Good news for all the self-identified “Cuomosexuals” of social media: Andrew Cuomo hears you, and he’s a fan.

Appearing on an upcoming episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Andrew Cuomo embraced the new term adopted by DeGeneres and fellow TV hosts Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert to express love and admiration for the New York governor and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

(The internet is smitten too, and there’s even an Urban Dictionary entry for “Cuomosexual” and clothing emblazoned with the word.)

“Yeah, I think that’s a good thing,” Andrew Cuomo told DeGeneres, smiling from his home. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing.”

After DeGeneres clarified that the word also “includes your brother Chris” and “both Cuomos — I enjoy both of you very much,” Andrew Cuomo made sure to check the score:

“Yes, but you enjoy me more,” he said. “Didn’t you say that earlier?”

Andrew Cuomo has emerged as a leader many people are looking to for strength. I’m so happy he’s on my show this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ccRSXrBkpp — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 27, 2020

Jokes aside, the politician had kind words for his “little best friend” and younger sibling, who recently recovered from a nasty bout with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Chris Cuomo updated his “Prime Time” viewers once again on his health, revealing that he has now tested negative for the respiratory illness and possesses antibodies that may or may not protect him from COVID-19 in the future.

“You can’t be closer than I am with my brother Chris,” Andrew Cuomo said. “I just felt bad during that whole coronavirus thing. I mean, one of the peculiar, hellish facts — he’s sick, his wife gets sick, he has the kids in the house, and I can’t even go to help. That’s one of the bizarre things here. ...

”I couldn’t even get close to him. Nobody could go over to the house to help. It really is so miserable, this situation, in so many ways.”

The governor also commented on his recent meeting with President Trump about COVID-19 testing, which he said went “swimmingly” despite their political differences.

“The president and I don’t have a warm and fuzzy relationship ... and that’s OK,” Cuomo said. “But we actually did what we were supposed to do, Ellen, and I think that’s important because nobody really cares what the president thinks about me or what I think about the president. Who cares about all these emotions and politics and all this stuff? Just do your job … and that’s what we did.”

As for whether he sees the White House in his own future, Cuomo had “no comment.”

“I’m governor of the great state of New York, and I’m happy,” he said.

Catch the full episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.