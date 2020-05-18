Pondering the end of the world? An apocalyptic entertainment guide, if you can’t help it

We know. We know. You want to look away, but you can’t.
For those seeking content about the end of the world during the coronavirus crisis, we’ve curated a guide to apocalyptic entertainment for your viewing, reading or listening pleasure.
Just don’t blame us for the anxiety.
There are 13 stories.
-
For decades, movies such as “Outbreak” and “Contagion” have told us what we might expect in a pandemic. Others even offer hope in the aftermath.
-
Emily St. John Mandel, Susan Orlean, T.C Boyle, Marlon James and others share apocalypse reading picks.
-
The 9-year-old movie has become one of the most popular rentals for video streaming services in 2020.
-
The game about survivors after a deadly virus gets a release date. Sony had delayed ‘The Last Of Us Part 2' due to COVID-19. Then came a leak.
-
Pearl Jam didn’t intend for their new album, “Gigaton,” to be a coronavirus hymnal. Yet it rises to the occasion with glimmers of hope, resilience and even ecstasy.
-
Some people look for comfort reads in isolation; David Ulin finds deeper solace in stories of struggle by Faulkner, Jenny Diski and Natalia Ginzburg.
-
Jeff Barnaby’s indigenous zombie movie ‘Blood Quantum’ drew on history for its horrors, but became eerily prescient amid the pandemic.
-
The journalist (“The Looming Tower”) and playwright (“My Trip to Al Qaeda”) discusses his frightening and eerily prescient novel, “The End of October.”
-
The author, most recently, of “Interior Chinatown” opts for “Independence Day,” a slew of inspiring novels, “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Ozark.”
-
Author Mark O’Connell visited preppers, paranoiacs and prophets worldwide for “Notes From an Apocalypse.” Now he says “the world will go on.”
-
Viruses, rage, zombies — those wildly popular films and shows about the apocalypse don’t give a road map for this real-life crisis.
-
‘Contagion,’ a 2011 film, has become a hit on streaming sites as the world grapples with the coronavirus. For many watching now, it hits a bit too close to home.
-
Albert Camus’ “The Plague,” read in quarantine for the first time, warns us to reset our own priorities