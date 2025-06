Muslim pilgrims seek forgiveness and shade on Mount Arafat during key Hajj ritual

Muslim pilgrims gather on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday.

Tens of thousands of Muslim pilgrims clambered up rocks and nestled between boulders on Thursday as they embarked on a day of worship under a scorching sun at the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Braving the heat and uneven surfaces, they scaled Mount Arafat to perform a key ritual of the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

They opened their arms in prayer, smartphones and hearts raised, as outsized fans sprayed fine mists of water to cool them during their long hours of worship. Pilgrims must remain in Arafat until sunset. Temperatures exceeded 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Away from the worship, an ice cream kiosk nearby provided some relief.

Salem Naji Ahmed, from Yemen, traveled four days overland to neighboring Saudi Arabia because he couldn’t afford the flight.

“These sacred feelings are the most luxurious and best thing about Arafat,” he told the Associated Press. “We came from Yemen, four days and nights. It was very tiring, but we came to please Allah and perform one of his obligations in the holy sites and in the best area on earth.”

The rocky hill holds immense significance in Islam. Arafat is mentioned in the Quran and it is where the Prophet Muhammad is said to have given his last sermon on his final Hajj.

According to traditional sayings of the prophet, the Day of Arafat is the most sacred day of the year, when God draws near to the faithful and forgives their sins.

Hatem Salem, from Egypt, said: “We cannot express the feeling. We feel the best at the holy sites with a humble heart and faith.”

Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, a religious obligation involving rituals and acts of worship that every Muslim must fulfil if they have the money and are physically able to do it.

The authorities have not disclosed the total number of pilgrims at this year’s Hajj. Earlier, they said more than 1.5 million foreigners were participating. Last year, there were 1,611,310 pilgrims from outside the country.