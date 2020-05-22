‘Homecoming’ Season 2’s ‘pretty gnarly’ ending, explained

The following article contains spoilers from the Season 2 finale of Amazon Prime’s “Homecoming.”

During a time we won’t soon forget, Amazon Prime’s memory-collapsing thriller “Homecoming” is back for a bit of total (un)recall.

Based on Gimlet Media’s fictional podcast, the first season of the streaming series revolved around three characters: Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts), a therapist at a secret government facility treating soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder through what was referred to as the Homecoming project; her nefarious supervisor, Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale); and Walter (Stephan James), a former soldier seeking treatment at the facility, where a memory-erasing drug was being used on the center’s patients.

Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, the duo behind the podcast, wanted the second season to have its own central character arc. The season opens with a woman, who viewers eventually learn is named Alex (played by Janelle Monáe), waking up in a rowboat out in a lake. It turns out she works as a crisis manager and is the partner of Season 1’s Audrey Temple (Hong Chau), the receptionist who rises to take over Homecoming from Colin. Things are set in motion after the Department of Defense launches a pseudo investigation into the Homecoming project’s corporate parent, Geist, for its abuse of the drug — with ulterior motives to restart the program. Against these odds, Walter resolves to find out what happened to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We wanted to really announce that this season was beginning on its own terms,” Horowitz said. “We really loved this opening image of Alex waking up in the boat and not knowing how she got there. That really established the season. And then we enjoyed slowly revealing the ways in which that connects to the larger story, but we [wanted] to really stamp it as having its own identity right from the get-go.”

They also wanted to go deeper into the backstory of Geist Corp. and its mysterious founder, Leonard Geist (Chris Cooper), in a way that deviated from the caricature that viewers might expect.

“We knew we didn’t want it to be a big, faceless, evil corporation with a guy in a sleek suit standing at the top of a gleaming building,” Bloomberg added. “We knew we wanted to turn away from that pretty hard and find a character who was more interesting and colorful than that.”

In the last of its seven episodes, aptly titled “Again,” we return to the moments that opened the season. The episode largely takes place at Geist’s corporate office, where a party is underway celebrating the company’s new partnership with the Pentagon to continue the military use of Geist’s memory-erasing extract.

The Times spoke with Horowitz and Bloomberg to break down elements of the Season 2 finale:

Advertisement