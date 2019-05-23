Stephan James embraces the challenge of holding 'Homecoming' together with Julia Roberts

“I had so many pages of dialogue to memorize, like 15 pages. The ‘Julia Roberts’ of it all sort of just floated to the back of my head,” says the thoughtful actor, chuckling on a sofa in his publicist’s offices. “I was just concerned with getting these lines. Then I was in the waiting room and I get called to go in and I was like, ‘Oh! I’m about to do this with Julia Roberts. Like, “Pretty Woman.” ’