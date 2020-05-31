Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and others join protests over death of George Floyd

549376_ME_dtla_protest_george_floyd_GXC_0948.JPG
Los Angeles police contain protesters in the city’s Fairfax District on May 30, 2020, as they demonstrate in response to the death of George Floyd.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
May 31, 2020
3:18 PM
As protests erupted across at least 17 American cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, celebrities including Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, J. Cole and others joined the fray, marching in cities from Los Angeles to Fayetteville, N.C.

Some stars, including Halsey and “Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson were reportedly hit by rubber bullets fired by police during a protest in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram

This is the clearest video I could find! You can see on my IG live they started beating my assistant, Mario (who showed up to stand with me - after I told him to go home ✊🏽) in the white shirt to my right. Then in this video, look closely, you can see them shoot him by ricocheting a rubber bullet off the ground then you can see me, process that shit, step in front of him and you can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill. Go to my twitter, or my IG lives I have saved to my feed - you can see them beating, agitating and brutalizing several unarmed protesters after they started the aggression. Then you can see WOMEN, non-Black true ACCOMPLICES in the struggle- not allies - step in front to try to protect and deescalate. ✊🏽Unfortunately, they beat them with batons too. @mattmcgorry got hit. @jenniferlepps from @cpdaction got hit! THIS IS WHAT THEY DO. They were DESIGNED and FOUNDED for this. @ericgarcetti you are a TRASH ASS MAYOR for encouraging this in your city and unwaveringly standing with them. #DEFUNDPOLICE #ProsecuteKillerCops #ProsecuteKillerKKKops

A post shared by Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) on

View this post on Instagram

Show up.

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

Other celebrities such as Jordan Peele, Trevor Noah, Will Poulter and Ava DuVernay took to social media to share their comments on the outrage.

Sonaiya Kelley
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
