Think you’ve seen ‘The Princess Bride’? Not like this

Jason Reitman thought it would be fun to do a socially distanced remake of “The Princess Bride,” so in March he started reaching out to performers and asking if they would help — and in the spirit of “As you wish,” many said yes. .

The result is, in Reitman’s words, an “inconceivable swashbuckling fan film of Princess Bride” that started streaming its first installment Monday. The project is cut up into short chapters, of course, for abbreviated streaming service Quibi.

Stars joining in include Jennifer Garner, Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Josh Gad and many more.

Daily chapters of the project will be released over the next two weeks. Quibi has donated $1 million raised by the project to World Central Kitchen, helping to feed people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reitman, director of “Juno” and “Thank You for Smoking,” told Vanity Fair that he felt inspired to create something in the isolation of quarantine.

“Thank you to our inconceivable cast and their kids for filming,” the director said Monday on Instagram, “and their pets for not filing grievances.”