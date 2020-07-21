Comic-Con 2020: All dressed up and nowhere to go

Justin Wu wears his B-127 costume, also known as Bumblebee from the Transformer series, next to his custom Camaro. Wu spent six months preparing this cosplay set up, which is made out of foam and has mechanical parts and electrical wiring for lights and sound, which he was going to debut at this year’s Comic-Con. Although disappointed this year’s Comic-Con was cancelled, he uses the outfit for charity work visiting children with disabilities and cancer at hospitals. Next Comic-Con he jokes will be even bigger and better as he adds family members to his Autobot crew. He has also gone as Captain America, Batman, Kylo Ren and Ironman.

(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)