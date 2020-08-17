Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
We went virtual with visual artist and illustrator Chanel Miller

Chanel Miller demonstrates her art in a grid of screenshots taken via FaceTime on iPad.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Aug. 17, 2020
10:01 AM
1
Detail of "I am" in the "I was, I am, I will be" work by artist Chanel Miller.
The artist’s pared-down, approachable style proved a good fit for a museum gallery overlooking San Francisco’s Hyde Street.
(Asian Art Museum)

Chanel Miller, author of the bestselling book “Know My Name,” is debuting her artwork at the Asian Art Museum’s new Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang Pavilion in San Francisco. Although the Asian Art Museum is currently closed due to COVID-19, Miller’s large panels of artwork are completely visible from the street.

First known as “Emily Doe” in a sexual assault case that made national headlines, Miller created “I was, I am, I will be” to represent “healing as a three-part process: reflecting on the past, being mindful in the present, and envisioning the future.”

Los Angeles Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin connected with the artist via FaceTime for a virtual photoshoot ahead of her debut.

Chanel Miller in her New York apartment on Aug. 6.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A process sketch by Chanel Miller for the final piece "I was, I am, I will be."
A process sketch for the final piece, “I was, I am, I will be.”
(Chanel Miller)

Visual Artist Chanel Miller poses in her New York apartment in front of a work she created.
Miller and one of her works in her New York apartment.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Chanel Miller demonstrates her work.
Lifelong illustrator Chanel Miller at work.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

A process sketch by Chanel Miller for the final piece "I was, I am, I will be."
A process sketch by Miller for her work now on view at the Asian Art Museum in San Fransisco.
(Chanel Miller)

A work by Chanel Miller serve as a backdrop in her New York apartment.
Miller, at home during the pandemic.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

COVID-19 closed the Asian Art Museum, but Chanel Miller's mural can be viewed from the street.
(Asian Art Museum)

Detail of "I was, I am, I will be," artist Chanel Miller's mural at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.
Detail of “I was, I am, I will be.” The artist says the work is not strictly linear: “You may find yourself returning to Phase One of that narrative.”
(Asian Art Museum)

Detail of "I was, I am, I will be," artist Chanel Miller's mural at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.
Detail of “I was, I am, I will be.” A museum official says, “With COVID, it’s really become a story about all of us.”
(Asian Art Museum)

Detail of "I will be" portion of "I was, I am, I will be."
“I will be” is the final vignette in the 70-by-13-foot vinyl mural.
(Asian Art Museum)

