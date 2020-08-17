We went virtual with visual artist and illustrator Chanel Miller

Chanel Miller, author of the bestselling book “Know My Name,” is debuting her artwork at the Asian Art Museum’s new Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang Pavilionin San Francisco. Although the Asian Art Museum is currently closed due to COVID-19, Miller’s large panels of artwork are completely visible from the street.
First known as “Emily Doe” in a sexual assault case that made national headlines, Miller created “I was, I am, I will be” to represent “healing as a three-part process: reflecting on the past, being mindful in the present, and envisioning the future.”
Los Angeles Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin connected with the artist via FaceTime for a virtual photoshoot ahead of her debut.
