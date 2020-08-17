We went virtual with visual artist and illustrator Chanel Miller

The artist’s pared-down, approachable style proved a good fit for a museum gallery overlooking San Francisco’s Hyde Street. (Asian Art Museum)

Chanel Miller, author of the bestselling book “Know My Name,” is debuting her artwork at the Asian Art Museum’s new Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang Pavilion in San Francisco. Although the Asian Art Museum is currently closed due to COVID-19, Miller’s large panels of artwork are completely visible from the street.

First known as “Emily Doe” in a sexual assault case that made national headlines, Miller created “I was, I am, I will be” to represent “healing as a three-part process: reflecting on the past, being mindful in the present, and envisioning the future.”

Los Angeles Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin connected with the artist via FaceTime for a virtual photoshoot ahead of her debut.

Chanel Miller in her New York apartment on Aug. 6. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A process sketch for the final piece, “I was, I am, I will be.” (Chanel Miller)

Miller and one of her works in her New York apartment. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Lifelong illustrator Chanel Miller at work. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

A process sketch by Miller for her work now on view at the Asian Art Museum in San Fransisco. (Chanel Miller)

Miller, at home during the pandemic. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

COVID-19 closed the Asian Art Museum, but Chanel Miller’s mural can be viewed from the street. (Asian Art Museum)

Detail of “I was, I am, I will be.” The artist says the work is not strictly linear: “You may find yourself returning to Phase One of that narrative.” (Asian Art Museum)

Detail of “I was, I am, I will be.” A museum official says, “With COVID, it’s really become a story about all of us.” (Asian Art Museum)