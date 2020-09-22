Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Sorry, other celebrities. Kerry Washington just won Voter Registration Day

Kerry Washington
“Scandal” star Kerry Washington is encouraging Americans to vote on National Voter Registration Day.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Sep. 22, 2020
12:44 PM
Naturally, Kerry Washington has National Voter Registration Day handled.

The Emmy nominee is one of many celebrities observing the patriotic event ahead of the presidential election. And her clever scheme to boost civic engagement would make her beloved “Scandal” character, Olivia Pope, proud.

“SCANDAL THE MOVIE,” Washington teased Tuesday on Twitter, sharing a steamy gif of Olivia kissing her secret lover, fictional President Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn), in the hit Shonda Rhimes drama. “Click the link for more info...”

But those who fall for the bait, hoping for more details about Olivia Pope’s big-screen debut, are instead redirected to the When We All Vote website and encouraged to register before November. (To be clear: There is no “Scandal” movie in the works — at least for now.)

When We All Vote, a nonpartisan organization, has tapped several big names — including Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled, Jeezy, Fat Joe and H.E.R. — in an effort to influence people to do their civic duty. On Tuesday morning, former First Lady Michelle Obama hosted an Instagram Live takeover for When We All Vote, advising Americans on how to prepare for their ballot, with help from some famous guests.

Former President Barack Obama also urged the public to “make a plan to vote” and “make sure everybody you know does too.” Other stars celebrating National Voter Registration Day include Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Billy Porter, Felicia Day, Ava DuVernay, Patrick Dempsey, Mark Ruffalo, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, Ryan Reynolds, Camila Cabello, Jensen Ackles, Hayley Kiyoko, Stephanie Beatriz, Common, Jimmy Fallon and more.

“If this doesn’t make you check your registration, mail or walk-in your vote RIGHT NOW, then track your vote to make sure it’s counted, I don’t know what else you need to hear,” DuVernay tweeted along with a viral video of President Trump falsely stating that COVID-19 “affects virtually nobody.” As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States.

See how other celebrities are using their platforms below.

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

