'$750': Hollywood reacts in disgust to Trump’s tax returns

Gabrielle Union, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Carrey, George Takei, Billy Eichner, Padma Lakshmi, Josh Gad, Ava DuVernay and other celebrities are holding President Trump accountable on social media for tax avoidance after the New York Times reported that Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017 — and no federal income tax whatsoever in 11 of the previous 18 years.

“You read that right,” filmmaker DuVernay tweeted on Sunday. “None. Zero.”

“Trump paid $750 in federal income tax the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750. He had paid NO INCOME TAXES at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.”



You read that right. None. Zero. https://t.co/mRsy6AhRRT — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 27, 2020

Multiple entertainment luminaries, such as “L.A.'s Finest” star Union and comedian Nanjiani couldn’t help but fixate on the exceptionally low tax amount — $750 — that Trump managed to maintain as many of his key businesses incurred significant losses. Others wondered to what extent the president’s financial interests have been affecting the American people.

“It troubles me greatly that Trump was under tremendous personal pressure financially to get his properties generating income again, which meant reopening the economy faster,” “Star Trek” icon Takei wrote. “Who can say how this influenced his policies and rhetoric? This is the huge problem with huge conflicts.”

It troubles me greatly that Trump was under tremendous personal pressure financially to get his properties generating income again, which meant reopening the economy faster. Who can say how this influenced his policies and rhetoric? This is the huge problem with huge conflicts. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 28, 2020

A “fraud,” “crooks” and “worthless trash” were a few of the words celebrities used to describe Trump and his family after their financial transgressions were exposed, while “Kidding” actor Carrey channeled his disgust into art with a sketch of Trump sweating bullets.

“The IRS doesn’t do Fake News,” Carrey tweeted. “We paid for the billionaire lifestyle of Dishonest Don and his creepy friends. Maybe it’s time for all of US to stop paying our taxes and report giant fake losses so we can be billionaires too! Hmmm...”

See more reactions to Trump’s tax returns below.

The IRS doesn’t do Fake News. We paid for the billionaire lifestyle of Dishonest Don and his creepy friends. Maybe it’s time for all of US to stop paying our taxes and report giant fake losses so we can be billionaires too! Hmmm... pic.twitter.com/eoGMPApP8e — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump you are worthless trash. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) September 28, 2020

$750 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 27, 2020

Even I never did that. https://t.co/L6j6gEzBUm — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 28, 2020

You need to disclose your income taxes if you want a license to run a casino. You don’t need to disclose them if you want access to the nuclear codes and the power to appoint 1/3 of the SCOTUS and remake our entire judiciary system to satisfy the whims of your corporate enablers. https://t.co/PxP9XCtFNV — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 28, 2020

Hardworking Americans everywhere are asking themselves right now, why in the hell should I pay my taxes this year? This would appear folks, why this man refused for 4 years to share this information. $750 in taxes. 2 years in a row. And then nothing. Wow https://t.co/l6wlK8UlfW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 27, 2020

But he did you a solid by using some of those tax dollars to filter into his private business! What a guy!! 😃 a real man of the people! https://t.co/ChKtxqsbnd — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 27, 2020

He is the KING OF THE SWAMP!



🚨NO TAXES FOR 10 years out of 12.



🚨Trump paid $75O in taxes the year he became President. #Trump is a CRIMINAL.

A #taxcheat#DonTheCon #TrumpTaxReturns https://t.co/u6xUkyeS4n — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 27, 2020

He was never a good businessman.



"Most of Trump’s core enterprises — from his...golf courses to his... hotel in Washington — report losing millions, if not tens of millions, of dollars year after year.



His revenue from 'The Apprentice' & from licensing deals is drying up." — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 27, 2020

@realDonaldTrump is who we thought he is, an awful businessman who runs the country like his businesses and does all he can to cheat hardworking Americans

Trump’s Taxes Show Chronic Losses and Years of Income Tax Avoidance https://t.co/m8IxAyB2uL — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 27, 2020