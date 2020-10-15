Joe Biden, Halle Berry and other celebs go purple to declare: ‘I support LGBTQ youth’

Well, color us… purple.

Thursday is Spirit Day, which supports LGBTQ youth in a united stand against bullying. The tradition dates back to 2010, when Canadian teenager Brittany McMillan partnered with the LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD.

To mark its 10th anniversary, Spirit Day has been picked up and amplified by politicians, musicians, actors and artists across the spectrum. Celebrities and civilians alike are donning the color purple on social media to show solidarity with LGBTQ youth.

“Spirit Day only happens one day a year, but bullying can happen at any time,” McMillan told GLAAD. “It’s not enough to have an attitude of standing up just one day out of the year — it needs to happen every day for something to shift, to change.

This #SpiritDay — and every day — we must stand up to hate and intolerance. It’s up to all of us to ensure every young person is affirmed and accepted just as they are — regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

“Even if it’s not Spirit Day, I would encourage all people to take a stand,” McMillan added. “If you hear a homophobic comment as you’re walking down the hallway or one of your friends uses a homophobic slur, don’t just sit back and let it happen.”

Although the visibility aspect of the anti-bullying campaign began with celebrities (Ellen DeGeneres, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and others backed the movement in 2018), this year’s supporters include politicians. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped up to show their support.

I stand with LGBTQ young people on #SpiritDay, and on every day of the year. Go purple: https://t.co/T83AjG1fk3 pic.twitter.com/mwa03AKtXK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 15, 2020

So why purple? The purple stripe on the rainbow flag — also known as the gay pride flag or LGBTQ pride flag — represents “spirit.” (The color lavender is also often linked to gay and LGBTQ resistance.)

Although acceptance of LGBTQ people and causes is increasing, the campaign’s mission remains relevant. In 2017, 71% of LGBTQ students reported hearing homophobic remarks from teachers because of their gender expression, the education organization GLSEN found.

That same survey discovered that 70.1% of LGBTQ students reported being verbally harassed. And 53.3% of those students did not report experiences of bullying because they doubted an intervention.

Check out what other celebrities, casts and crews had to say in support of Spirit Day below.

It’s #SpiritDay! Go purple now to take a stand against bullying and to support LGBTQ youth. 💜 https://t.co/mYV01k5xat pic.twitter.com/J1VCikJGHH — The Chicks (@thechicks) October 15, 2020

Let's tell every young person that it's okay to be who you are.✊🏿#SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/qiwfZw6VCR — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) October 15, 2020

Show LGBTQ youth that we’ve got their back - go purple now for #SpiritDay https://t.co/h7dR1U4cgo Demuestra tu apoyo para jóvenes LGBTQ. Usa morado o manda un mensaje para que puedan ver tus seguidores. #SpiritDay — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) October 15, 2020

Whether you drink red wine, white wine, all wines or no wine at all, #SpiritDay celebrates you! Learn more at https://t.co/6F3XTJyQkg. pic.twitter.com/aPeRs7DNKu — Schitt's Creek (Pop) (@SchittsCreekPop) October 15, 2020

We're going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay! I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying. Read more about how you can take the Spirit Day pledge and support LGBTQ youth here https://t.co/TeD4Udi1N4 💜🌈Celine xx...

📸Dee Amore Marti pic.twitter.com/F1iSncAEqj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 15, 2020

No one deserves to be bullied, please show your support for LGBTQ youth this #SpiritDay 💜 https://t.co/SoCyCMPy8B — samsmith (@samsmith) October 15, 2020

