Hollywood rallies behind Jeff Bridges after his cancer diagnosis

The Hollywood community is sending its love to Jeff Bridges after the screen icon revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

On Monday, the “Big Lebowski” actor shared his cancer diagnosis on social media and thanked his many well-wishers for their kind words.

Among the thousands who penned encouraging comments on Twitter and Instagram were Olivia Wilde, George Takei, Rosario Dawson, Patricia Arquette, Andy Garcia, Rosanna Arquette, Rosie Perez, Steve Martin, Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning and Barbra Streisand.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” Bridges tweeted Monday. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

“Star Trek” actor Takei was among the first to respond to the news, hailing Bridges as a “fighter” who “can beat this.” Oscar nominee Perez, who starred opposite Bridges in 1993’s “Fearless,” wrote, “My prayers are with you my friend. Sending love and a big hug.”

Oh my. Man. My prayers are with you my friend. Sending love and a big hug. xo — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) October 20, 2020

“Still Alice” star Moore, who has shared the screen with Bridges for multiple projects, including 1998’s “The Big Lebowski,” also sent her love — as did stage and screen legend Streisand, who costarred with Bridges in 1996’s “The Mirror Has Two Faces.”

“Just was talking about you last week when I was filming an interview about how brilliant you were in The Mirror Has Two Faces, and how much fun I had with you,” Streisand wrote on Instagram. “You have such a joyful spirit that I know you will overcome this temporary blip. Sending lots of love and light.”

FX and Hulu also released a joint statement on Bridges, who is set to appear next as the lead of the TV providers’ new crime drama “The Old Man.”

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support,” the statement read. “We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are in this together with you.”

Also included in Bridges’ announcement was a reminder to participate in the fast-approaching presidential election coming up next month.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” he wrote. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. ... Love, Jeff.”

Here are more reactions to Bridges’ diagnosis.

I love you so much, Jeff. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 20, 2020

You’re a fighter. You can beat this. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 20, 2020

Keeping the faith with you love! — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) October 20, 2020

Jeff, sending you the wish, the hope, that you get everything you need and anything you want. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 20, 2020

I’m sure one of the only things we could ALL agree on as a planet is that we ALL wish you well Jeff Bridges. sending you positive vibes man. — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) October 20, 2020

We’ll be here reflectin all the light you’ve shown us back onto ya, sir. Godspeed to a full recovery. ❤️ — Jimmi Simpson (@jimmisimpson) October 20, 2020

Every cool human on this planet is wishing you well brother. ✊️ — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 20, 2020

Sending you all the positive vibes from the TCM family. ❤️ — TCM (@tcm) October 20, 2020

Love to you and the whole family dear Jeff .you will get through this and you will be ok. God bless you — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) October 20, 2020

sending love and light xxxx — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 20, 2020

Sending my love @TheJeffBridges — Dread Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) October 20, 2020

Sending you and your family love and healing. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 20, 2020

Rooting for you, Sir. Keeping you and yours in my thoughts. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 20, 2020

We love you, Jeff. You got this. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) October 20, 2020

Sending love Jeff. 💥You got this. — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) October 20, 2020

Sending you all of our love and support ❤️ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) October 20, 2020

All the very best Jeff. https://t.co/IPWmDIx8yP — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 20, 2020

Saying a prayer for Jeff/the Dude. Modern medicine is amazing. Sending you and your family lots of love and support. Xoxoxo https://t.co/soH7YOq5Qt — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 20, 2020

Sending you lots of love 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/A8TErW2shO — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 20, 2020

Hey 2020, leave Jeff Bridges out of this! — Travon Free (@Travon) October 20, 2020