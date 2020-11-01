How can artists help mend our cultural rifts after the election?

Who can help us imagine a different vision for America?

By CHARLES McNULTY, Theater Critic

AS SOMEONE WHO sees Joe Biden as the last exit before authoritarianism, I don’t know how I’d cope with four more years of Trump chaos. But the time has come to take the long view. Regardless of the outcome of the 2020 election, the fabric of the nation must be repaired — and no one is excused from this necessary work.

What role can artists play in the healing of a nation wounded by a viral pandemic and the chronic diseases of racism, inequality and rabid partisanship? Even for the proponents of art for art’s sake, politics is inescapable.

Aesthetes may be oblivious to the news crawl, but they don’t get to choose the conditions in which they work. To create is to bear witness, directly or indirectly, to life as it is lived at a specific historical moment. The macro and the micro inexorably converge whenever words, color, voices and bodies are arranged into vision.

As a critic belonging to no theoretical camp, I see little point in being programmatic or prescriptive. The delicate process of creativity isn't determined by the will. But the cultural land becomes more arable when there's broad recognition that artists matter to civic life, that their contributions clarify and cleanse the collective imagination.

Not everything need be about Trump. But if this figure of obsession cannot be resisted, let’s at least recognize him as more of a symptom than a cause. Charles McNulty