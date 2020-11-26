Need uplift this holiday? Give thanks for these rare happy stories from the pandemic

In a year when theaters and concert halls went dark, when museum workers lost their jobs, when our connection to the arts and fellow arts lovers often got flattened into the world of Zoom and Facebook Live, we very well might tell the optimist among us to take his silver linings and shove them up his pumpkin pie hole.

However.

That optimist might have a point. Several of them, actually. Look back at the Arts team’s coverage since March 12, the first day we all started working from home, and truth be told, you will find some things for which to be grateful this holiday weekend. For those who could use some happy stories to carry you onward, here are 11 products of the pandemic for which we’re thankful.