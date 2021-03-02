Hilaria and Alec Baldwin reveal name of their sixth child. (And yes, it’s Spanish)

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin revealed their second daughter’s Spanish-inspired name Tuesday, one day after surprising the world with the arrival of their sixth child together.

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” Hilaria captioned the image of the sleeping newborn. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.” Alec reposted the same image and captioned it with a basic “Blessed...”

The wellness personality, 37, and “30 Rock” actor, 62, welcomed Lucia via surrogate, People reported, after fan interest over adoption and surrogacy reached a fever pitch online shortly after they announced her arrival Monday — less than six months after Hilaria gave birth to son Eduardo “Edu” Pau Lucas in September 2020.

Lucia now joins slightly older brother Edu, as well as the other “Baldwinitos”: Romeo Alejandro David, 2; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4; Rafael Thomas, 5; and Carmen Gabriela, 7 — or “mi vida,” as Alec refers to them. “Saturday Night Live’s” iconic Donald Trump impersonator also has a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex Kim Basinger.

The couple’s new addition was promptly met with a number of inquiries that the father of seven wasn’t happy about. (It’s the latest since Hilaria was caught in a cultural crossfire in December for appropriating Spanish heritage. He quickly took up her cause then too.)

Alec and Hilaria wed in 2012, and she has been candid about their chaotic family life, fertility struggles and pregnancy losses. In 2019, she described on social media the heartbreak she endured after suffering two miscarriages that year and between the births of Edu and Romeo.

While she disabled the comments on her latest Instagram posts, the quick-to-respond actor did not. That left his comments section on both posts open to congratulations, confusion and criticism about the growing brood. As reported by Dlisted, a few commenters who left less-than-congratulatory missives were met with Alec’s ire.

“I believe that people should simply say ‘Congratulations’ or just shut the f— up. That’s it,” he wrote.