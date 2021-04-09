Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ go up in smoke as Nike settles for a recall by Mschf

One of the "Satan Shoes" by Mschf and Lil Nas X
Mschf has agreed to initiate a recall of its “Satan Shoes,” a collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, and will issue refunds to buyers.
(Mschf)
By Aida YlananStaff Writer 
Share

The “Satan Shoes” sneaker snafu is no more, after Mschf agreed Thursday to recall the shoes as part of a legal settlement with Nike.

The athletics company sued Mschf last month after the Brooklyn-based collective released its “Satan Shoes,” which use the Nike Air Max 97 model as a base. The sneakers were a collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X to promote his new song, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

In the settlement, Mschf agreed to initiate a voluntary recall and offer a full refund for the shoes, according to Nike. The recall and buyback also extends to the collective’s “Jesus Shoes,” launched in 2019, which are based on the same Nike sneaker model.

The “Satan Shoes,” complete with a pentagram pendant attached and a drop of human blood in every sole, borrow imagery from the devilishly themed music video for “Montero.” The “Jesus Shoes,” on the other hand, are adorned with a crucifix and include holy water from the River Jordan in the soles. Both iterations sold out instantly despite being priced at $1,018 and $1,425 a pair, respectively.

Advertisement

“In both cases, MSCHF altered these shoes without Nike’s authorization,” the athletic-wear company said in a statement to The Times. “Nike had nothing to do with the Satan Shoes or the Jesus Shoes.”

Music

Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ and the delight of yet another satanic panic

Lil Nas X in a 2021 handout photo

Music

Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ and the delight of yet another satanic panic

Pop fans with long memories will recognize the furor over Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero.’

More Coverage

Nike sues novelty company MSCHF over Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ collab

According to the lawsuit Nike filed in March, some consumers mistook the “Satan Shoes” as an endorsement of satanism from the athletics company and boycotted the brand.

David H. Bernstein, an attorney who represents Mschf and chairs the intellectual property group at the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, stated that the collective had “already achieved its artistic purpose” with the shoes and that the settlement would allow it to pursue new projects.

Advertisement

The shoes, according to Bernstein, were individually numbered works of art that commented upon branded collaboration culture and intolerance — themes that were “dramatically amplified by the Nike lawsuit.”

Before the settlement, a U.S. District Court in New York approved Nike’s request to issue a temporary restraining order , halting shipment of the sneakers less than a week after they were released.

Lil Nas X was not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. However, a giveaway that the “Old Town Road” musician had planned for the 666th pair of shoes was halted as a result.

Entertainment & Arts

Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds give us the ‘match made in hell’ 2020 deserves

Taylor Swift, left, and Ryan Reynolds.

Entertainment & Arts

Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds give us the ‘match made in hell’ 2020 deserves

Ryan Reynolds uses Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ in a very 2020 ad for dating site Match — because this year has really gone to hell. Even Satan agrees.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts
Aida Ylanan

Aida Ylanan is a data journalist at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined the paper as an intern at the Data Desk, where she updated a widely-used newsroom tool and published a visual analysis of NYRB book covers. A lifelong news junkie, she graduated from UCLA in 2018 where she studied statistics and English.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement