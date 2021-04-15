Alex Rodriguez tagged Jennifer Lopez in an odd video before announcing their breakup

It’s official: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are over. So why is he sharing photos of them together on his latest Instagram story?

After dispelling breakup rumors last month, the pop musician and former baseball superstar announced Thursday that they were splitting — for real this time — after deciding they “are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the celebrity duo told NBC’s “Today” show in a joint statement. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Neither party has addressed the breakup explicitly on social media. Nearly 24 hours ago, however, Rodriguez tagged Lopez in a cryptic Instagram video panning over various couple and family photos, as well as a framed image of their names written in sand, surrounded by a Cupid-arrow heart. No caption — just @jlo and a pulsing, blue heart sticker.

JLo and Arod finally call it a quits and this is the story he posts on Instagram??? Ummm ok Arod 🙈 pic.twitter.com/SgWVt1f3Vu — Meggie G. (@mgot77) April 15, 2021

In March, multiple outlets reported that the pair had ended their two-year engagement in part because of an alleged affair between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. The Bravo series’ reunion special, during which LeCroy was questioned about her alleged relationship with an “ex-MLB star,” further fueled speculation.

The reality TV star claimed at the time that she and Rodriguez had not interacted beyond FaceTime calls and later maintained in a statement to Page Six that he “never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

“I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine,” she added in February. “We are definitely innocent in this.”

After word spread that Lopez and Rodriguez had reportedly called it quits last month, the couple set the record straight by telling “Today” they were “working through some things,” adding that reports of their breakup were “inaccurate.”

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, began dating in 2017 before getting engaged in the Bahamas in early 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Hustlers” actress and the former MLB shortstop delayed their wedding twice. In a January interview with People magazine, Lopez lamented the “disappointing” postponement of the ceremony.

“We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” she told People . “We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”

Before dating Rodriguez, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker was married to actor Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, actor Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. (She was also engaged to Oscar winner Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004.) She and Anthony have two children together: 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Rodriguez also has two children — 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella — from a previous marriage to former psychology teacher Cynthia Scurtis. His most recent Instagram post is a family photo of himself and his daughters, captioned, “Every day, I’m grateful. For my health, family, friends and life’s many blessings.”

Lopez’s Instagram has been silent since a Sunday photo of her flashing a peace-out sign. Make of that what you will.

Times staff writer Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.