Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Entertainment & Arts

Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd kick off the opening of Disney’s Avengers Campus

A smiling Anthony Mackie hands a Captain America shield to a Disney actor as Paul Rudd and a Disney executive look on.
Actor Anthony Mackie presents California Adventure’s Captain America with his shield during the grand opening ceremony of the Avengers Campus.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Jason Armond
Taylor Arthur
Share

On the eve of Disney’s first media preview of the the new Avengers Campus at California Adventure, actors Anthony Mackie and Paul Rudd made an appearance to celebrate the opening of the new segment of the park.

As represented in the Marvel films Mackie, the first Black Captain America, presented California Adventure’s Captain America with his shield during the Grand Opening Ceremony.

Characters from a variety of Avengers movies also took the stage, including Iron Man and Spider-Man.

Our photographer Jason Armond captured the event:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Paul Rudd, wearing a pink jacket and trousers, waves.
Paul Rudd, the actor who plays Ant-Man, takes the stage to make remarks.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Paul Rudd speaks in front of the Avengers headquarters at the Avengers Campus.
Paul Rudd speaks at the Avengers Campus opening.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Anthony Mackie walks on stage in a dark jacket.
Anthony Mackie, whose character the Falcon becomes Captain America, takes the stage to make remarks.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Purple lights hover over a doorway.
Doctor Strange’s sanctum at the Avengers Campus.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Iron Man holds up his hands onstage as Jon Favreau speaks.
“Iron Man” filmmaker and actor Jon Favreau is joined by someone in a familiar suit as he gives remarks at the opening ceremony.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Loki, Thor, Ant-Man, the Wasp and other Avengers wave from a platform.
Characters from the Avengers movies make an appearance at the grand opening ceremony.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Paul Rudd smiles on stage and speaks into a microphone.
Paul Rudd gives opening remarks.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Actors dressed as Loki, Thor, Ant-Man and the Wasp wave.
Characters from Marvel Avengers movies make an appearance at the grand opening ceremony.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The Quinjet, illuminated with the Avengers logo, is docked on a high platform.
The Quinjet at Disney California Adventure’s new Avengers Campus.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Anthony Mackie, in a dark jacket and white tennis shoes, holds a large round bag.
Actor Anthony Mackie prepares to speak onstage.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
An actor dressed as Captain America takes the stage as Paul Rudd applauds.
Captain America takes the stage.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Jon Favreau, Paul Rudd and Anthony Mackie pose with the Captain America actor and Disney executives.
Jon Favreau, Anthony Jackie and Paul Rudd gather with Captain America and Disney executives.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Captain America, holding his shield, waves.
Captain America waves to the crowd.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Fireworks go off behind Avengers headquarters as actors and executives stand onstage.
Fireworks mark the official grand opening of Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts
Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times