What’s going on with Chrissy Teigen? Inside her cyberbullying scandal and apologies

There is a lot to unpack in the controversy over how Chrissy Teigen has bullied people online over the years.

Teigen, a model-turned-entrepreneur who’s married to musician John Legend, apologized Monday for her history of cyberbullying after Courtney Stodden opened up about comments Teigen made a decade ago.

Now L.A.-based designer and “Project Runway” alum Michael Costello is sharing details of his “inhuman” online encounter with Teigen.

Here’s everything to know so far about how Teigen has reacted to the cyberbullying accusations.