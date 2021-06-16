Why some are celebrating ‘In the Heights’ and others are criticizing it
Warner Bros.’ “In the Heights” arrived in theaters last week to mostly rave reviews, but some are criticizing the film over the lack of darker-skinned Afro-Latinx lead performers.
Here’s a closer look at the controversy and deeper coverage of Jon M. Chu’s film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical.
There are 10 stories.
“They’re really attacking the wrong person,” Rita Moreno says in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda amid a representation debate about “In the Heights.”
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights” has an impressive cast but little Afro-Latinx or LGBTQ+ representation. Now Miranda has apologized.
Bodega coffee and raps about gentrification — we reflect on everything riding on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cultural unicorn.
Reviews are in for the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.” See what critics are saying about the “life-affirming” film.
Anthony Ramos leads a terrific ensemble in this vibrant ode to life in a Washington Heights barrio from director Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”).
Who decided “In the Heights” was supposed to be the Latino “Crazy Rich Asians”?
Latinx audiences, key to the success of “Fast and Furious,” are Hollywood’s most dependable customers. Now they’re helping movie theaters bounce back after COVID-19. Will they be rewarded?
Why Lin-Manuel Miranda says Chu was right to direct “In the Heights” and the circuitous journey the “Crazy Rich Asians” helmer took to the musical remix.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon M. Chu, Olga Merediz and others break down “Paciencia y Fe,” the immigrant ballet sure to give viewers a “big gasp moment.”
On “The Tonight Show,” Anthony Ramos revealed what Lin-Manuel Miranda, who originated his “In the Heights” character, told him behind the scenes.