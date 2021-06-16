Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Why some are celebrating ‘In the Heights’ and others are criticizing it

Lin-Manuel Miranda stands on the back of a truck with his arms outstretched.
(Warner Bros. Pictures; photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)
By Times StaffTimes Staff 
Share

Warner Bros.’ “In the Heights” arrived in theaters last week to mostly rave reviews, but some are criticizing the film over the lack of darker-skinned Afro-Latinx lead performers.

Here’s a closer look at the controversy and deeper coverage of Jon M. Chu’s film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical.

There are 10 stories.

Advertisement