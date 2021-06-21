Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s ex, goes public with Adrien Brody relationship

Georgina Chapman, ex-wife of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, went red-carpet official over the weekend with actor Adrien Brody, whom she reportedly has been dating for a while.

The Marchesa designer and “The Pianist” Oscar winner did the step-and-repeat thing upon arrival Saturday night at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Brody’s movie “Clean.”

Brody, 46, and Chapman, 43, have been dating since last fall, according to People and Page Six. It’s the first public relationship for the designer since she split with Weinstein, 69, in October 2017.

News of Chapman leaving Weinstein came days after he was accused in the New York Times of sexual harassment and rape by a handful of women and the same day a similar story, detailing additional accusations, was published by the New Yorker.

The number of accusations against Weinstein would eventually grow to more than 80 women in four countries.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman said in a statement at the time. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Since then, the Miramax co-founder was convicted in New York of third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Last week, a judge ruled that the former movie mogul could be extradited to face charges that he sexually assaulted five women in Los Angeles.

“Clean,” Brody’s new film, had been slated to launch at the 2020 Tribeca Festival but that event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Chapman, who is still running her Marchesa fashion line, spoke out in a 2018 Vogue interview about why she was keeping her head down publicly. At the time, she said she hadn’t been out in public in five months, since Weinstein was accused.

“I was so humiliated and so broken … that … I, I, I … didn’t think it was respectful to go out,” she said. “I thought, ‘Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?’ It’s still so very, very raw.”

Chapman added that she never suspected her husband of any misbehavior and thought she had a happy marriage. The two began dating in 2003, when he was still married to Eve Chilton, and got married in October 2007. Their divorce was finalized in January 2018.

Brody, meanwhile, appeared in the 2006 Miramax release “Hollywoodland.” It’s unclear how he and Chapman met or began dating.

However, the actor had his own small #MeToo moment when he won his Oscar for best actor in 2003. Upon arrival onstage, Brody grabbed presenter Halle Berry in his arms and planted a long, unplanned kiss that left her wondering what was going on.

“Bet you didn’t know that was part of the gift bag,” Brody remarked afterward.