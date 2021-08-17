After ‘Field of Dreams’ knocked it out of the park last week, now it’s headed to TV

Building on the hype of Thursday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, "Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur will be bringing “Field of Dreams” back to a TV screen near you.

Based on W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel “Shoeless Joe,” the original film starred Kevin Costner as Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, who builds a baseball field in his cornfield, summoning the ghosts of the sport’s past. The Academy Award-winning movie was inspired by the 1919 Black Sox Scandal.

Major League Baseball’s inaugural “Field of Dreams” game on Aug. 12 was the most-watched regular-season game since 1998, with Costner kicking it off by giving a moving speech and emerging from a cornfield. In the bottom of the ninth, the Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer, defeating the New York Yankees 9-8.

After the long-awaited game in a specially built Iowa ballpark next to where the original 1989 movie was shot, fans will now have a chance to watch a new television series based on “Field of Dreams.”

Schur, who is also known for the NBC hits “The Good Place,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “The Office,” will serve as the writer and executive producer for the series, along with Lawrence Gordon, who produced the film version.

Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement provided to People, “Through the years, ‘Field of Dreams’ has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist. It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

While there is no word on the cast or release date, the series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” will be available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Monday’s statement said the show will “reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved.”