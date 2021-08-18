Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome first child together: ‘Ok ok we had a baby’

Hollywood power couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have some marvel-ous news to share.

The “Black Widow” star and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian recently welcomed their first child together, Jost announced Wednesday on Instagram.

“Ok ok we had a baby,” Jost confirmed — about a month after he and his wife were first rumored to be expecting. “His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.”

“For all inquiries,” the actor and comic jokingly requested people “contact our publicist,” tagging his “Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che.

The newborn is Jost’s first child and Johansson’s second. The Oscar-nominated “Marriage Story” actor shares a 6-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson parted ways with Dauriac in 2017 — three years before marrying Jost last October. Jost, 39, and Johansson, 36, have reportedly been together since meeting on the set of “Saturday Night Live” in 2017.

In July, pregnancy rumors began swirling around Johansson after she skipped various in-person press events for her first solo Marvel Cinematic Universe film. (“Black Widow” opened in theaters later that month and has since become the subject of a contentious legal battle between Johansson and Disney over its hybrid release strategy.)

Johansson did, however, promote the highly anticipated project remotely with virtual appearances on programs such as “Good Morning America” and “The Tonight Show” — both conveniently filmed from the shoulders up.

The world premiere of “Black Widow” took place in Hollywood and included a video message from Johansson, who’s also an executive producer for the film. Her co-stars, including “Little Women” breakout Florence Pugh and “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour, attended the screening in person.

Before wedding the “Jojo Rabbit” star, Jost told the New York Times he tends to keep his guard up when it comes to discussing his personal relationship with Johansson and expressed his love for his now-stepdaughter.

“I’m a private person,” he said. “I like preserving that part of my life as its own space. I like talking about anything, essentially, but that’s just one part of life that I like keeping for us.”