Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

Comedian Chris Rock
Chris Rock, seen above in May 2019, announced on Twitter that he has COVID-19.
(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share

Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.”

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

FOR SUNDAY CALENDAR STORY RUNNING MAY 16, 2021***NEW YORK, NEW YORK, MAY 6, 2020. Chris Rock who stars with Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming horror movie, "Spiral" is seen at the Crosby Hotel in SOHO, NY, NY. 05/06/2021 Photo by Jesse Dittmar / For The Times

Movies

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw.’ It’s dark. It’s bloody. And, yes, it’s a Chris Rock movie

How a Tyler Perry joke led to Chris Rock becoming executive producer and star of ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw.’

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on “The Tonight Show” in May, he called himself “Two-shots Rock” before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Advertisement

“You know, I skipped the line. I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. ... I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Let me on the front of the line.’”

Comedian Chris Rock

Entertainment & Arts

Chris Rock says he wasn’t offended by Jimmy Fallon’s blackface impression

‘I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me,’ Chris Rock said in a new interview about an old ‘SNL’ skit in which Fallon wore blackface to play Rock.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement