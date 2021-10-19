Calendar Feedback: A divisive James Bond

Craig, Daniel Craig

It was such a pleasure to read Jessica Kiang’s review of “No Time to Die” [“007 Is Just in Time to Save the Day,” Oct. 8]. Kiang managed to give a full portrait of the film without relying on plot points.

I saw the film earlier this week without reading any reviews, so as not to spoil the surprises in this last time out for Daniel Craig, but this review will not take away any surprises for people who read it before seeing it.

It made me want to see the film again — on the big screen.

Bonnie Voland

Los Angeles

I must disagree sharply with Jessica Kiang’s glowing review of “No Time to Die,” the 27th 007 movie.

As a longtime fan of this guilty pleasure of a franchise I found this iteration deadly dull, crippled after a riveting opening with a blah Billie Eilish theme song, a blah score by Hans Zimmer, a blah leading lady, a blah derivative plot line and a laugh-out-loud attempt to “humanize” 007 from Bond to baby daddy. It was just plain blahful.

Bill Royce

Pasadena

Bias in reporting on trans issues

The online article “Transgender Netflix Workers Have Had Enough After Dave Chappelle’s Harmful Remarks” [Oct. 7] is biased in several ways.

First, without objectivity, the article presents Chappelle’s remarks as harmful and transphobic.

Second, the author presents transgender people as having a monolithic view on this discussion yet presents no evidence that this is the case. Transgender people hold different views on the definition of “woman” and the abstract similarities between being transgender and transracial.

This article presents the idea that Chapelle is promulgating unacceptable hate and transphobia without any attempt to balance this with a consideration of diverse viewpoints, including those from other LGBTQ+ people, such as myself, who do not think that these views are inherently transphobic, though some of us may disagree with Chappelle’s approach or presentation.

Callie Burt

Atlanta

All wrapped up

Regarding “That’s a Wrap for Christo Project” by Michael Kurcfeld [Oct. 3]: I recently returned from 10 days in Paris during the Christo exhibit. We stayed just off the Champs-Élysées, and the Arc de Triomphe was only a short walk away.

What a thrill it was to see this unusual exhibit on a daily basis through rain and shine, morning, noon and night light. We climbed the 280 steps to the top and savored the views from every angle, especially those with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Special moments were receiving an actual swatch of the fabric from volunteers handing them out and standing in the middle of the busy Champs-Élysées with hundreds of others, cars going in both directions, trying to get just the right photo.

Joanna Ryder

Hermosa Beach

A ‘Disney Legend’ and a ‘Boss Jock’

I thoroughly enjoyed Robert Lloyd’s column about Tommy Kirk and Sam Riddle on the [“Unsung Screen Heroes,” Oct. 5].

Being of the age to appreciate Tommy, it was a fun, memorable trip to read the article. While he wasn’t my favorite young Disney star (it’s hard to top Kurt Russell) he was a big part of it.

I didn’t realize his struggles. Thanks for sharing that aspect of it. So unfortunate.

Being born and raised in Oregon, I love the L.A. radio scene history. Some of the L.A. Boss radio folks did a stint in Portland, so it was fun to follow them.

Thanks for the “off the main drag” article. It was very entertaining and educational.

David McEnany

Pasadena

Thank you for the wonderful, informative and memory-stirring piece on the passing of these two ‘60s icons. I was in junior and senior high from 1968-1971, during the latter phase of the Disney film era and the heyday of the KHJ-KRLA AM radio rock wars in Los Angeles. I remember Tommy Kirk well and agree wholeheartedly with your admiring assessment of his talent and impact.

Your article brought me back to summer days at the beach in Santa Monica, slathered in suntan lotion, with the AM radio tuned to Sam or one of the other “Boss Jocks” like the Real Don Steele or Robert W. Morgan (I can still hear the KHJ promotional choral jingle in my head with Morgan’s name sung: “Robert W Mooorgaan!”). By then, KHJ had emerged as the winner in this war, and Riddle was the fulcrum of their victory, in my opinion.

Thanks for the superb, heartfelt salute to these two greats.

Michael Dubrow

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

A ‘Star Trek’ cast member

Regarding Tim Greiving’s article about the Skirball exhibit “Exploring Jewish Roots of ‘Star Trek’” [Oct. 8]: Another Jewish actor in the series was Walt Koenig, our cousin, who played Chekov, a Russian member of the crew.

While engaged in other projects Walt still makes public appearances with other members of the “Star Trek” cast.

Stu and Marlene Bernstein

Santa Monica