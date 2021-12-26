John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are ‘very in love’ with their newborn baby

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney gave millions of Instagram followers an early gift on Christmas Eve: the first photos of their first child, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

On Friday, the actor and the comedian shared sweet images of their newborn baby, fast asleep in a powder-blue beanie and soft blanket. The infant was born Nov. 24, according to reports from Page Six and People magazine.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” Mulaney wrote. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

“My Golden Ox baby,” Munn added. “Happy Holidays.”

Advertisement

In September, Mulaney casually announced on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that he and Munn were expecting a child. The pair went public with their relationship in May — around the time Mulaney broke things off with his wife of six years, artist Anna Marie Tendler.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible … and we’re having a baby together. … I was nervous when I was about to say the news,” Mulaney told longtime friend and colleague Meyers in September — not long after he checked out of rehab for drug addiction.

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he added.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Munn opened up about the challenges of becoming a mother amid a media firestorm that has dogged her and Mulaney since rumors of their romance first surfaced.

“My brain hasn’t been able to settle because it’s just a constant feeling of you’re doing it wrong,” Munn told The Times in November. “People tell me the baby will come and then you’ll figure it out. But that doesn’t stop the anxiety I feel right now.”

News of Mulaney’s divorce, return from rehab, relationship with Munn and baby on the way all arrived in a matter of months, leading many on social media to defend Tendler and attack Munn. Though the “Violet” actor is no stranger to public scrutiny, she admitted, “It’s hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, ‘Congratulations.’”

“They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is,” she told The Times, adding that “The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all.”