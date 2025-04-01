Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Baby alert! Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney welcome a second child

Jennifer Lawrence with bangs wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress poses against a beige backdrop
Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 

The latest member of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s growing family has arrived.

The Oscar-winning “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Mother!” star welcomed her second baby with the art dealer this month, a source confirmed to People. The magazine reported on Tuesday that Lawrence and Maroney were spotted in New York City on Monday after the arrival of their newest child. Additional details, including the baby’s name and sex, were not disclosed.

A representative for Lawrence did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation on Tuesday.

Lawrence, 34, and Maroney, 40, married in October 2019 in Newport, R.I., and share toddler son Cy. The actor has kept her family life out of the public eye for the most part, but news she was expecting baby No. 2 broke in October.

Advertisement
A woman with long dark hair looks up at her pink-haired male partner on an awards show red carpet

Music

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are parents to a baby girl: ‘Our little celestial seed’

Machine Gun Kelly announced the arrival of his baby with Megan Fox, posting black-and-white video Thursday showing tiny hands grasping at his fingers.

A representative for Lawrence first confirmed to Vogue at the time that the actor was pregnant. The magazine reported her pregnancy after she was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a T-shirt and sweater “with her baby bump just visible.”

In a November 2023 Interview conversation with “Kardashians” reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, Lawrence spoke about upping her personal security detail after welcoming Cy in 2022 and adapting to their presence. At first, she wanted security guards “to be invisible.”

“Once they start working for you, it’s like, ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us.’ That’s not really a good lesson to ignore the person that’s helping us,” she said. “It’s probably better to say, ‘Say good morning to Sean. Hi. How are you?’ We’ve incorporated them more in our lives, which surprised me. That wasn’t how I planned it.”

Advertisement

Former Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsMoviesBreaking NewsRelationships
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement