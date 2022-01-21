‘Love and Hugs, Meat’: Edward Norton remembers Meat Loaf, his ‘Fight Club’ co-star

Meat Loaf, the prolific singer and actor who died Thursday night, was remembered Friday by friends from across the worlds of music, art and even politics as a grand talent and a kind, gentle soul.

The “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” singer also sang the national anthem at the MLB All-Star Game in 1994. He acted in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Fight Club.”

“I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time,” actor Edward Norton tweeted Friday, including a picture of himself and Meat Loaf embracing in character in “Fight Club.” “It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf.”

Actor Marlee Matlin remembered the rock star fondly, tweeting, “He was passionate. A softie. Kind. And talented as hell. And he was my friend. My heart is broken into a million pieces. RIP my friend, Meat Loaf.”

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century — he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful,” actor Stephen Fry tweeted, embedding a video of the two men in a sketch together on the second season of “Saturday Night Live. “

Former President Trump weighed in, saying in a statement, “Meat Loaf was a great guy—got to know him very well doing Celebrity Apprentice. He was smart, talented, open, and warm. His success was enormous—we all loved him. Meat Loaf will be greatly missed!”

“Meatloaf was a fierce Patriot for America. He travelled the world and saw how other countries lived, and understood that only in America would he have had the chances he had to succeed and overcome,” wrote John Rich, half of the country duo Big & Rich. “He was the epitome of an American dream chaser and a great friend to me.”

He added in a separate tweet that tagged the Rock Hall, “Meatloaf is not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It’s time to fix that. Should have happened a long time ago.”

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

“We wanted you, we needed you--and we loved you. Three out of three after all, Meatloaf. You will be missed.” — actor George Takei

“Pretty much 90 percent of my karaoke songs are this man’s. Nobody did a rock anthem quite like Meat Loaf and his songs were more than just songs. They were stories you could sink your teeth into filled with joy, rage and passion. He was truly a one of a kind.” — actor Josh Gad

“One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” — TV presenter Piers Morgan

Heartache—but with warm memories—with news of Meat Loaf’s passing. A man of gentle kindness, generous spirit and exceptional talent. The unique quality of his music will stand the test of time. Like many who knew him, I will miss his friendship. https://t.co/fqdCm1RcAM — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 21, 2022

“My dear friend, Meat Loaf, has passed away. I just heard the sad news this morning. He was my golf buddy and great soundboard for me in our talks from sports to politics. We just talked a few months ago.” — actor Kevin Sorbo

“A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir.” — singer Adam Lambert

RIp meatloaf - great rock and roller - fine actor - I was a fan since rocky horror . — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 21, 2022

“What a tremendous talent gone way too soon. He was also one of the nicest people anyone could ever want to know. This world is a little less bright without him in it. #RIPMeat.” — singer-songwriter Travis Tritt

“RIP #Meatloaf smart kind talented ... we will miss you on the convention circuit.” — actor Jonathan Frakes

When Meatloaf died Louie Anderson was like, “What’s the point of living?” I loved them both. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 21, 2022

“Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace.” — singer Rick Astley

“Very sad. R.I.P. #Meatloaf” — actor Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

“Meat had a huge heart for his fellow man, and was one of the most talented humans God ever created. A true force of nature and one of a kind. I am blessed to have had a close friendship with him. #MeatLoafRIP. ... My friend Meatloaf contributed more to the American music and theatrical scene than almost anyone you can name. He fought through a rough childhood and chased his dreams till the end. He was a miracle talent on many levels and a genius creator. An American original.” — singer John Rich