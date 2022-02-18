Photos: What does ‘Slave Play’ mean to its cast?

“Slave Play,” Jeremy O. Harris’ controversial production now playing at the Mark Taper Forum, is told through the stories of three interracial couples undergoing a form of sex therapy that sees them role-playing as figures on an antebellum plantation. The show, which has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards, centers around race, sex and trauma.

We asked members of the cast what it was like to be part of this production as it plays in Los Angeles through March 13. These interviews have been edited and condensed.

“‘Slave Play’ gives me freedom to be messy and complicated and blur the lines between right and wrong,” says Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, who plays Kaneisha in the production.

“It’s been a privilege to be invited into a Black space. I’m moved by the visceral, honest, unedited response to the work,” says Paul Alexander Nolan, who plays the character Jim.

“For me, ‘Slave Play’ is a time for folks to come together and literally reflect on the power dynamics that remain from the history of slavery in this country. To look at things whether it’s shocking, exhilarating, terrifying or freeing in a bold way,” says Chalia La Tour, who was nominated for a 2020 Tony Award for her portrayal of Teá in “Slave Play.”

“‘Slave Play’ is the exercise of listening and creating a brave space for people to speak their truth and white people having to listen despite their discomfort,” says Irene Sofia Lucio, who embodies the role of Patricia in the play.

“The play has provided a space where Black voices can be expressed with honest and brilliant articulation,” says Jonathan Higginbotham, who plays the character Philip.

“It has meant a lot to me both artistically and personally because the boldness of the play requires bold artistic choices and bold personal conversations,” says Elizabeth Stahlmann. She plays Alana in the production.

“It’s extremely timely — it’s a play that makes me uncomfortable but also makes me comfortable,” says Jakeem Dante Powell, who plays the character Gary in “Slave Play.” “I don’t think that racism is something easy to talk about and it shouldn’t be easy to talk about because it is a dangerous thing and it’s a dark thing.”

“The play is a great unpacking, it’s the beginning of a conversation, it’s a catalyst, it’s meant to disturb, it’s the beginning,” says Devin Kawaoka, who plays Dustin.