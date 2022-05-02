Met Gala 2022: Get your fill of ridiculous glamour right here

1
Stars flaunted their high-fashion looks on the red carpet at the Met Gala Monday evening. — Stars flaunted their high-fashion looks on the red carpet at the Met Gala Monday evening, where attendees celebrated the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exhibition.
Blake Lively stopped the show in full “Gilded Glamour” with her pink-orange gown and aqua reversible train. Other must-see celebrities spotted on the carpet include Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Ashley Park.
Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King were set to host the evenings festivities.
Scroll through to see moments from the night, and of course, the best looks.
