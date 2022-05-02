Advertisement
Met Gala 2022: Get your fill of ridiculous glamour right here

A woman in a flowing formal dress
Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)
By Taylor ArthurPhoto Editor 
Stars flaunted their high-fashion looks on the red carpet at the Met Gala Monday evening. — Stars flaunted their high-fashion looks on the red carpet at the Met Gala Monday evening, where attendees celebrated the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exhibition.

Blake Lively stopped the show in full “Gilded Glamour” with her pink-orange gown and aqua reversible train. Other must-see celebrities spotted on the carpet include Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Ashley Park.

Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King were set to host the evenings festivities.

Scroll through to see moments from the night, and of course, the best looks.

Kacey Musgraves attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Kacey Musgraves
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Janicza Bravo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Janicza Bravo.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Vanessa Hudgens.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Blake Lively.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Billie Eilish.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian, left, and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Kim Kardashian, left, and Pete Davidson.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Gigi Hadid.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Megan Thee Stallion.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Lin-Manuel Miranda.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Ashley Park attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Ashley Park.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Swizz Beatz, left, and Alicia Keys attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Swizz Beatz, left, and Alicia Keys.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Elon Musk.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

La La Anthony attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
La La Anthony.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.
Jessica Chastain.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

