Met Gala 2022: Get your fill of ridiculous glamour right here

Stars flaunted their high-fashion looks on the red carpet at the Met Gala Monday evening, where attendees celebrated the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exhibition.

Blake Lively stopped the show in full “Gilded Glamour” with her pink-orange gown and aqua reversible train. Other must-see celebrities spotted on the carpet include Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Ashley Park.

Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King were set to host the evenings festivities.

Scroll through to see moments from the night, and of course, the best looks.

Kacey Musgraves (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Janicza Bravo. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Vanessa Hudgens. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Blake Lively. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian, left, and Pete Davidson. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Gigi Hadid. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Ashley Park. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Swizz Beatz, left, and Alicia Keys. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Elon Musk. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

La La Anthony. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)