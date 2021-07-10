Taylor Arthur was born and raised in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. She moved to Los Angeles in 2015, where she received her associate’s degree in journalism from Los Angeles Pierce College. Arthur joined The Times’ in 2017 and currently works as a photo editor for Daily Calendar, Envelope and The Times’ digital platform.

Previously, she worked as a freelance photojournalist and was the editor in chief of the student publication the Bull at Los Angeles Pierce College.

Arthur was also awarded the 2017 Student Photojournalist of the Year by the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles for her portfolio.

Her passion for photojournalism began with a pink Polaroid camera given to her by her grandmother. She found that the camera was a tool for storytelling and was inspired by many acclaimed photojournalists whose work continues to make a positive impact upon the communities they cover.

