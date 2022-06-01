Advertisement
The verdict is in: Here’s how Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long trial played out

Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard are seen at court events in 2020. Their defamation trial ended with a verdict Wednesday.
(Associated Press)
By James ReedDeputy Editor, Fast Break Desk 
Johnny Depp sued ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” He was seeking $50 million. She then countersued him for $100 million.

The case was heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., starting in early April and finally reached a verdict on June 1.

Here’s a look back at The Times’ coverage of key moments from the protracted trial, which aired the actors’ startling allegations of abuse and included witness testimony from the likes of Kate Moss and Ellen Barkin.

