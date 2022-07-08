Advertisement
Tony Sirico, the actor who played Paulie ‘Walnuts’ on ‘The Sopranos,’ dies at 79

A man in a suit gestures with one hand toward the award statue he holds in the other hand
Tony Sirico was part of “The Sopranos” cast that won the Screen Actors Guild’s outstanding ensemble award in 2008.
(Kevork Djansezian / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Tony Sirico, the actor best known as loyal gangster Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in the HBO drama “The Sopranos,” has died. He was 79.

Sirico died Friday morning in an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., his manager Bob McGowan confirmed to The Times. No cause of death was revealed, but the actor had dementia.

“He was a very loyal client of 25 years and he’s an ex-Army vet and always gave to charities,” McGowan said of his client, who was born Gennaro Anthony Sirico Jr. “He’s a big contributor to the Wounded Warriors.”

Michael Imperioli, the actor’s “Sopranos” co-star, honored Sirico in an Instagram post shared Friday.

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today,” Imperioli wrote Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on the lauded series. “Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known.

“I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

While Sirico was most known for his time on the HBO drama starring the late James Gandolfini, his additional credits include “White Hot,” “Goodfellas” and “Family Guy.”

According to a Facebook post by his brother Father Robert Sirico, he is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, plus “grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

