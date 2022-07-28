JayDaYoungan, rising rapper known for ‘Elimination,’ dies at 24 after shooting

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, known for songs such as “23 Island” and “Elimination,” has died after a fatal shooting in Bogalusa, La. He was 24.

In a Facebook post, the Bogalusa Police Department announced the rapper, whose real name is Javorius Scott, died of his injuries Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Bogalusa police said that there were two victims receiving treatment after the shooting, which was reported at 5:50 p.m. One victim was transported to the Our Lady of the Angels emergency room. The second victim, who was critically wounded, received treatment on the scene and was also transported to Our Lady of the Angels.

“We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr.,” the post said. “We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.”

The Bogalusa Police Department said detectives are investigating the crime. Chief Kendall Bullen told The Times on Thursday that they believe a second shooting reported on Wednesday was in retaliation to the first incident that killed Scott and that there is currently no suspect for the rapper’s death in custody.

Scott, a Bogalusa native, was born in 1998. He said he found inspiration in hip-hop notables such as Lil Wayne, Boosie, Kevin Gates and Chief Keef. In 2017, he dropped his first mixtape “Ruffwayy.” He was in the running for a spot in XXL’s prestigious annual Freshman cover, which spotlights hip-hop’s rising talent. In the same year, Scott released “The Real Jumpman 23,” which peaked at No. 86 on the Billboard 200.

In 2018, Scott dropped the mixtape “23,” which featured the song “Elimination.” The song currently boasts more than 58 million streams on Spotify. In subsequent years, Scott released a total of seven more mixtapes and EPs, with the latest being “All is Well.”

The rapper aspired to be a larger resource for fellow musicians.

“Later on in my career, when I get to a certain point, I will be signing artists, starting my own label,” he said in a Genius lyric video in 2019. “Just perfecting my craft each day.”

Legal issues dogged Scott, with charges stemming from things such as possession of a controlled substance in 2019, illegal drug possession and assault in March 2020, serving as an accessory to second-degree murder. in September 2021, and child desertion and evidence tampering in October 2021. He was last arrested for drug and weapon possession in November.

Fellow musicians Jackboy, FG Famous and more honored Scott on social media.

“Damn not JayDaYoungan bro,” tweeted “Tell Em” rapper Snot.

“From being broke to rich together rocking fake to real jewelry buying our dream cars together I remember our 1st video like it was yesterday,” FG Famous said in an Instagram post.