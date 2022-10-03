Beyoncé celebrates Solange’s historic NYC Ballet debut: ‘You are a visionary’

Beyoncé was a proud sister this weekend after Solange made her historic debut as a composer for the New York City Ballet.

On Instagram, the “Renaissance” artist shared a photo of the “Cranes in the Sky” hitmaker beaming while juggling two large bouquets of flowers at the dance company’s annual fall fashion gala last week. In the caption of her post, Beyoncé congratulated Solange on becoming the first Black woman to compose music for the New York City Ballet.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” she wrote. “You are a visionary and one of one. ... The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep. Might I suggest you don’t f— with my sis.”

Advertisement

In August, the New York City Ballet announced that Solange had composed music for “New Reisen,” a ballet choreographed by Gianna Reisen and set to premiere at the fashion gala. Additional performances are scheduled for Oct. 8, 11 and 16, as well as May 2, 11, 13, 17 and 18, at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the show range from about $80 to $200 and are available to purchase on the NYC Ballet website.

“heart so fulll,” Solange captioned a series of Instagram photos from the event, including a sweet mother-daughters picture with Tina Knowles and Beyoncé.

At the fashion gala, the New York City Ballet was planning to honor its vice chair, Sarah Jessica Parker, who ended up missing the event reportedly due to a family emergency. Shortly thereafter, the “Hocus Pocus 2" actor and her family released statements mourning the loss of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, who died Wednesday at the age of 76 of an “unexpected and rapid illness.”

“Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always,” Parker captioned a black-and-white photo of Forste on Friday. “We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years.”