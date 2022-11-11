‘Wakanda Forever’ explained: What you need to know about the new ‘Black Panther’

After shifting the zeitgeist with 2018’s “Black Panther,” Ryan Coogler follows up his blockbuster Marvel film with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” nearly two years after the death of star Chadwick Boseman. The film features returning stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett. “Wakanda Forever” also marks the first appearances of characters Namor and Riri Williams (a.k.a. Ironheart) as played by Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne, respectively.

As with all Marvel projects, the film has consequences for the greater MCU. Below, find all of The Times’ coverage of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as our movie team explains what you need to know about the highly anticipated sequel hitting theaters on Nov. 11.