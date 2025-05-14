In first ‘Ironheart’ trailer, Riri Williams is ready to build something iconic

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is ready to build something “undeniable” and “iconic” in “Ironheart.”

“Ironheart” may have been delayed, but it appears she won’t be denied.

Marvel Television released the teaser trailer for “Ironheart” on Wednesday, giving audiences their first proper look at the upcoming show staring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. The series was announced back in 2020 before the character made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2022 film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Set after the events of “Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” will see Riri back home in Chicago as she strives to make her own impact and establish her own legacy — likely with a new high tech suit of armor she builds.

“After my internship abroad,” Riri says in the trailer, alluding to her time in Wakanda, “I want to build something undeniable. Something … iconic.”

In “Wakanda Forever,” Riri is introduced as an MIT whiz kid who catches the eyes of the Wakandans after inventing a vibranium detector. When Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) saves her life, Riri offers up her expertise to help Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the Wakandans beat their foes.

The teaser kicks off with Riri facing a test from the mysterious Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), who can tap into the dark arts when he dons a magical hood.

“Riri, I see you,” Parker says in the trailer. “I see you’re fed up, waiting to be acknowledged for your greatness ... I can give you the tools to help you carry out your vision.”

The teaser also offers glimpses of others in Riri’s orbit, including her best friend (played by Lyric Ross) and another “shady” young man (played by Alden Ehrenreich).

“Ironheart” boasts “Black Panther” and “Sinners” filmmaker Ryan Coogler among its executive producers. Chinaka Hodge is the show’s head writer and Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directed all six episodes. “Ironheart” will hit Disney+ on June 24.