Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Khloé Kardashian is by ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s side after his mother’s death

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo at a glitzy party
Khloé Kardashian reunited with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after his mother died of a heart attack. They’re pictured together at his birthday party in 2018.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Khloé Kardashian is showing her support for ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, more than a year after their split in June 2021.

The “Kardashians” personality and the NBA star flew together Thursday from Los Angeles to Thompson’s hometown of Toronto hours after his mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack.

A representative for Kardashian confirmed their reunion to The Times and said the TV star joined her ex-boyfriend to support him during his loss.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo at a glitzy party

Entertainment & Arts

It’s a boy! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome their second child

It’s a boy! Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcome their second child together.

TMZ also spotted the former couple, who share two young children, descending a private jet in Toronto.

Just last year, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child together — a baby boy — via surrogate in August.

Advertisement

They began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, True, in April 2018. A year later, rumors of Thompson cheating on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, surfaced.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo at a glitzy party

Entertainment & Arts

The paternity test is in — and so is Tristan Thompson’s apology to Khloé Kardashian

‘Khloe, you don’t deserve this,’ Tristan Thompson writes to his ex after confirming he conceived a child with another woman when they were still dating.

Then in June 2021, the couple called it quits after Thompson was reportedly seen entering a bedroom with three women at a party in an L.A. mansion.

In July 2022, People reported that the couple were “not back together and have not spoke since December [2021] outside of co-parenting matters.”

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement