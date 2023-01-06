Khloé Kardashian is by ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s side after his mother’s death

Khloé Kardashian is showing her support for ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, more than a year after their split in June 2021.

The “Kardashians” personality and the NBA star flew together Thursday from Los Angeles to Thompson’s hometown of Toronto hours after his mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack.

A representative for Kardashian confirmed their reunion to The Times and said the TV star joined her ex-boyfriend to support him during his loss.

TMZ also spotted the former couple, who share two young children, descending a private jet in Toronto.

Just last year, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child together — a baby boy — via surrogate in August.

They began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, True, in April 2018. A year later, rumors of Thompson cheating on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, surfaced.

Then in June 2021, the couple called it quits after Thompson was reportedly seen entering a bedroom with three women at a party in an L.A. mansion.

In July 2022, People reported that the couple were “not back together and have not spoke since December [2021] outside of co-parenting matters.”