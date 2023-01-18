Rigging allegations be damned, Miss USA won Miss Universe fair and square, CEO says

The Miss Universe Organization and its chief executive have issued statements defending their 2023 champion, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, amid allegations that the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants were rigged.

Over the weekend, Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe after already making history in October as the first Filipina American woman to hold the title of Miss USA. The Texas-born model and fashion designer’s groundbreaking achievements have been sullied, however, by other contestants and internet trolls alleging that the competitions were fixed in her favor.

In a statement provided Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times, the Miss Universe Organization vehemently dismissed the “false” rigging allegations as “absurd.” Chief executive Amy Emmerich also pointed out that a law firm conducted an independent investigation into the Miss USA controversy last year and determined that “the rigging allegations were unfounded.”

“The allegations re: rigging of Miss Universe are false,” Emmerich said in the statement.

“People saying that its ‘suspect’ that JKN Global Group owns both Miss Universe and Miss USA aren’t familiar with the history of the organizations,” the statement added. “One of the top 4 accounting firms in the United States handled the results and verified the process. ... R’Bonney has been a strong and dedicated contestant. She is the rightful Miss Universe. I look forward to this much attention being focused on her non-profit work as well.”

In October, the Miss Universe Organization suspended Miss USA President Crystle Stewart and hired a third party to look into the cheating rumors. The probe was launched after a number of Gabriel’s competitors abruptly walked off the stage in protest as she accepted her Miss USA tiara and sash. Spearheaded by Miss Montana Heather Lee O'Keefe on TikTok, allegations that the contest had been fixed promptly went viral on social media.

Around the same time the allegations began circulating online, Endeavor’s IMG sold the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million to JKN Global Group. The Thailand-based company is helmed by Anne Jakkaphong Jarajutatip, a Thai businesswoman, transgender activist and reality TV star in her home country.

“Saturday’s competition was the first time a trans woman addressed fans as the owner of Miss Universe,” the Miss Universe Organization said in its latest statement.

“It was also the first time a Filipina American took the crown. The false rigging allegations are absurd and distract from the incredible milestones our organization and the delegates experienced this weekend.”

According to her official Miss Universe biography, Gabriel is the owner of a sustainable clothing line and former volleyball player who began experimenting with fabrics and textiles at age 15 before earning a bachelor’s degree in fashion design at the University of North Texas. Last fall, the 28-year-old pageant queen denied the rigging allegations in an interview with E! News.

“I would never enter any pageant or any competition that I know I would win,” she said. “I have a lot of integrity.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.