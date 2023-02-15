The Take: Inside the vibrant scene at the Pan African Film Festival’s ArtFest

A cultural staple in Los Angeles since 1992, the annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival got underway at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on Feb. 9 and runs until Feb. 20. Not even Super Bowl Sunday could keep PAFF ArtFest devotees away from the marketplace, where more than 100 artists from around the globe displayed fine art, fashion and decor inspired by the traditions and aesthetics of the African diaspora. Regulars reconnected with their favorite returning artisans as teens snapped selfies while modeling handcrafted jewelry, and more than a few shoppers dropped Valentine’s Day gift hints to their companions. Times photographer Carolyn Cole wound her way through stands brimming over with one-of-a-kind statement jewelry, oil paintings, metal sculptures and handwoven textiles to capture the vibrant scene.

John Onobrakpeya is one of six artists who traveled from Nigeria to show their artwork at the 2023 Pan African Film & Arts Festival’s ArtFest at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Nigerian artist John Onobrakpeya was one of the first exhibitors guests laid eyes on when entering ArtFest on Sunday. A professional artist for four decades and a member of the Society of Nigerian Artists, he employs acrylic, charcoal, resin and mixed media techniques in his abstract expressionist and impressionist works, and creates sculptures and dancing water fountains.

Damola Adepoju of Nigeria stands in front of his painting “Land of Abundance.” (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

“I came purposefully because of the PAFF,” said Lagos-based artist Damola Adepoju , standing in front of his painting “Land of Abundance.” He traveled to the U.S. with five other Nigerian artists to sell their artwork at the festival, conduct live demonstrations of their crafts and attend art talks. “We get to hear other people in the diaspora talk about their art and we’re bringing the stories of Nigeria to Los Angeles.”

Adepoju, at PAFF for his sixth consecutive exhibition, said he was glad to see that crowds have returned to the festival, adding that this year’s turnout came as a welcome relief.

Artist Marvin “MOA” Obasogie Aimiuwu poses in front of his batik and acrylic painting “Lively Journey.” (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Artist Marvin “MOA” Obasogie Aimiuwu stood in front of “Lively Journey,” a batik and acrylic painting created on linen, mounted on heavy canvas, adorned with gold and hung from hand-sculpted cherry wood. Originally from Nigeria, he lives in Rancho Cucamonga and has sold his mixed media works at the festival for 12 years. “A lot of clients become close friends — they’re more like family,” he said.

Porter Ajayi Olanrewaju of Nigeria stands in front of one of his paintings, titled “United We Stand.” (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Porter Ajayi Olanrewaju traveled from Lagos, Nigeria, to showcase a table he painted as part of the fine art furniture exhibition “All Artists Have a Seat at the Table,” a collaboration between Ikea and seven selected PAFF artists. Here, he posed in front of one of his paintings, titled “United We Stand,” which was inspired by a speech President Biden delivered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sculptures by artist Woodrow Nash are on exhibit at the PAFF ArtFest. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The ethereal tribal stoneware busts of Akron, Ohio-based ceramic sculptor Woodrow Nash commanded attention in the center of the festival’s fine arts section.

Fran Washington attends the PAFF ArtFest on Feb. 12. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Fran Washington of Los Angeles is a longtime festival attendee. “I come every year,” she said, noting that she bought African jewelry and a painting for her home during previous visits. “I always find something that I need. Last year, I fell in love with a dress and I came back looking for it and found it!”

Sylvia “Gbaby” Cohen wears one of her own designs. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Sylvia “Gbaby” Cohen , wearing one of her own creations, began selling her hand-painted bags and homeware adorned with inspiring messages at the festival 20 years ago. After a five-year hiatus — she relocated from L.A. to Atlanta — she flew back to join the group of tight-knit regulars and to present a chair she painted for the “All Artists Have a Seat at the Table” exhibition. Just before this photograph was taken, Cohen sold a painting to a Facebook follower she had never met; the transaction caused the artist to become misty-eyed. “I was just so excited by how it moved her,” she explained.

Jonathan Johnson, 40, attends the PAFF ArtFest. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

On the second floor of the ArtFest, Jonathan Johnson browsed through the array of stalls selling African textiles, home decor and wearable art.

Aicha Kone is exhibiting and selling textiles at the PAFF ArtFest. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Aicha Kone presided over stacks of African fabrics that she collected from Mali, Ivory Coast and elsewhere in Africa. Born in Guinea, she lives in Fremont and owns Arts Africains, an imported crafts boutique in Emeryville. Kone started selling her African clothing and body care products at the festival more than 20 years ago. She said she knows most of the crafters and vendors who attend the fest each year, adding that she sells her imported African textiles to some of the other exhibitors.

Sandra Zebi, who has participated in the festival for 27 years, holds up her painting “Baiana.” (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Sandra Zebi , a painter and functional ceramics designer, draws inspiration from the women of her multicultural homeland, Brazil, as can be seen in this painting, “Baiana.” The Marina del Rey-based artist has participated in the festival for 27 years. “What I love about it here is the community,” she said. “People support and really care for the arts; they’re not just buying because they’re passing by.”

Andre Fields, the owner of Wanawake Hats, has brought his assortment of sunhats, fedoras and visors to the festival for 10 years.

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Andre Fields, the owner of Wanawake Hats, is originally from Nairobi and now lives in L.A. He travels the country — from events in New Orleans and Baltimore to the Brentwood Farmers Market — selling richly colored raffia hats handwoven by East African artisans. He’s brought his assortment of sunhats, fedoras and visors to the festival for 10 years.

Carolyn Jones and Wesley Carter were visiting the ArtFest for the first time and were drawn to a collection of Cameroonian statues. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Local couple Carolyn Jones and Wesley Carter were visiting the ArtFest for the first time and were drawn to a collection of Cameroonian statues on the fine art level, as well as the natural oils and soaps sold on the second floor. “I think they should do this all the time because this stuff is so beautiful,” Jones said. “The only time you see vendors like this is during Black History Month.”