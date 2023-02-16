Bruce Willis: What to know about his diagnosis and retirement
‘Die Hard’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’ actor Bruce Willis ends his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family announces.
Bruce Willis, who retired from acting last year amid his struggles with the brain disorder aphasia, has been diagnosed more specifically with frontotemporal dementia.
In a statement on Thursday, the 67-year-old star’s family said his “condition has progressed.”
“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement reads.