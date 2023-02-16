Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a ‘cruel disease,’ family says

Bruce Willis, who left acting last year due to his struggles with aphasia, has been diagnosed more specifically with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” said the statement signed by wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Advertisement

The “Die Hard” action hero’s diagnosis is sadly ominous, according to the Assn. of Frontotemporal Degeneration.

“There are currently no disease-modifying treatments for FTD; there is no cure, and no way to prevent its onset,” the association said on its website, where the Willis family’s statement was posted. “Average life expectancy is 7 to 13 years after the start of symptoms.”

The family called FTD a “cruel disease” that is the most common form of dementia for people younger than 60."[B]ecause getting the diagnosis can take years,” the statement said, “FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” the family said. “We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

Rumors about Willis’ work performance had been swirling in Hollywood for years before his abrupt retirement, with nearly two dozen people who had been on set with the “Moonlighting” star expressing concern to Times reporters Meg James and Amy Kaufman.

They questioned whether Willis — who was often paid $2 million for two days of work — was fully aware of his surroundings on set, according to documents viewed by The Times.

Filmmakers described the “Pulp Fiction” star grappling with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, several sources said. Most action scenes, particularly those with choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double.

“After the first day of working with Bruce, I could see it firsthand and I realized that there was a bigger issue at stake here and why I had been asked to shorten his lines,” “Out of Death” director Mike Burns told The Times last year.

Burns knew Willis was struggling with memory but said he was unaware of the severity of the actor’s condition until the two worked together on “Out of Death” in June 2020. After they worked on another project in fall of 2021, Burns said he thought Willis was worse than he had been the previous year.

“After we finished, I said: ‘I’m done. I’m not going to do any other Bruce Willis movies,’” said Burns, who was “relieved” when Willis announced his retirement.