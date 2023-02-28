Entertainment & Arts

Photos: Portraits from the Beehive

Folasade Adeoso, left, and Julia Alexander pose for a portrait while attending Black Market Flea, held at the Beehive.
Folasade Adeoso of Echo Park, left, and Julia Alexander pose for a portrait while attending Black Market Flea, held at the Beehive, an event space and state-of-the-art Technology &Entrepreneurship Center for emerging creatives and future tech leaders of South L.A., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Jason ArmondStaff Photographer 
Share

After establishing itself at different venues in Los Angeles, Black Market Flea has settled at the Beehive, the indoor/outdoor venue that’s become a major attraction in South L.A. Once a month, vendors, DJs and patrons flock to the venue in their most expressive ’fits, lounging in the courtyard and musing through the eclectic storefronts. Scroll on to see the vibrancy you can expect each time out at Black Market Flea.

Diamond Gabriel poses for a portrait while attending Black Market Flea held at the Beehive.
Diamond Gabriel poses for a portrait while attending Black Market Flea, held at the Beehive in South L.A on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Porsha Huggins of Long Beach poses for a portrait while attending Black Market Flea held at The Beehive
Porsha Huggins of Long Beach.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Adanya Fleming poses for a portrait while attending Black Market Flea held at the Beehive
Adanya Fleming.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Folasade Adeoso of Echo Park poses for a portrait while attending Black Market Flea held at the Beehive.
Folasade Adeoso of Echo Park.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Senseni Ma'at of Crenshaw poses for a portrait while attending Black Market Flea held at the Beehive.
Senseni Ma’at of Crenshaw.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Kay Rufai poses for a portrait while attending Black Market Flea held at the Beehive.
Kay Rufai.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & ArtsBehold
Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times