Photos: Portraits from the Beehive

After establishing itself at different venues in Los Angeles, Black Market Flea has settled at the Beehive, the indoor/outdoor venue that’s become a major attraction in South L.A. Once a month, vendors, DJs and patrons flock to the venue in their most expressive ’fits, lounging in the courtyard and musing through the eclectic storefronts. Scroll on to see the vibrancy you can expect each time out at Black Market Flea.
