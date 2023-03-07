Call her Suzy: Eddie Izzard adds to her name so fans ‘can’t make a mistake’

Eddie Izzard is embracing a new name — one the British comedian said she’s wanted since childhood.

Speaking to Matt Forde for Tuesday’s episode of “The Political Party” podcast, the British comedian opened up about how she identifies, her pronouns and her new name.

“There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I’ve wanted to be since I was 10,” said Izzard, who came out as transgender in 1985. “So, I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard. That’s how I’m going to roll so people can choose what they want.”

The comedian said she’ll keep her public name as “Eddie Izzard,” which she decided to maintain for the recognition.

Izzard said she started thinking about other names after proclaiming that she uses she/her pronouns in 2020.

When Forde asked earlier in the podcast whether people “second-guess themselves” when it comes to the comedian’s pronouns, Izzard quipped, “I make mistakes with my own pronouns.”

The “Oceans Twelve” actor said she was thinking of changing her pronouns until she received an honorary degree at Swansea University in July 2019.

She recalled the ceremony when a chancellor referred to Izzard with she/her pronouns and listed her accomplishments.

“I was just sitting there having she/her pronouns in a speech about me hitting me,” she said. “And I told [the chancellor] this after — it hit some positivity on me. It just felt amazing. And I said, ‘Thank you for that.’”

“And so I wrote a statement, ‘I prefer she/her, I don’t mind he/him. No one can make a mistake,” she added.