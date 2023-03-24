Move out the way, Adidas: Beyoncé just debuted a fashion line with this luxury brand

Beyoncé has announced another fashion collaboration, this time with luxury brand Balmain.

Beyoncé and Balmain have teamed up for a new clothing line that’s giving big “Renaissance” energy.

The “Break My Soul” hitmaker and Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing revealed on social media Friday that they have collaborated for the brand’s Renaissance Couture, a collection of bold statement gowns and ensembles inspired by songs on Queen Bey’s latest album.

“I was sketching and sketching as I listened, and sometimes you can’t control the emotion of your sketch. And I started to imagine the sketches inside her album, how they would relate to the songs and the lyrics — it wasn’t something I was supposed to be doing but I was just inspired by the music to do it,” Rousteing told Vogue France, which broke the news Friday. “And that’s how this started.”

According to the Balmain website, the “Renaissance”-themed line seeks to show that “something powerful can result when music and fashion are combined into one unified whole.”

Among the 13 “Renaissance” songs that now have dedicated Balmain looks are “Pure/Honey,” “Cozy” and the premiere track, “I’m That Girl.”

For each design, Rousteing explains how the concept came about and the artists that were involved in the creative process, including sculptor Elie Hirsch.

“Virgo’s Groove” is more than just the “six funky minutes of sex-positive, disco-infused, intensity,” that Rousteing described on the website. It’s now a dusty-pink, high-slit velvet gown with a metallic neckline and a dramatic matching hat.

“Summer Renaissance” is a strapless silver fringe mini-dress and cape that evokes the sleek “Renaissance” album art.

And if the “Pure/Honey” ensemble — a black-and-white, checkered-and-striped jumpsuit with furry sleeves and a shiny corset — looks familiar to some fans, it’s because Beyoncé donned the look at the BRIT Awards in February.

Beyonce sits on a silver horse in an image from ‘Renaissance.’ (Courtesy of Beyonce / Mason Poole)

The Balmain line dropped a day after Beyoncé reportedly cut ties with Adidas in a mutual agreement, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The singer and the activewear brand collaborated on her often-in-demand Ivy Park line.

Representatives for Adidas and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment did not immediately respond to The Times’ separate requests for confirmation Friday.

“Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. “Designing alongside you was freeing — thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself.”