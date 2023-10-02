Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie hits theaters in December. OK, moviegoers, now let’s get in formation

Beyoncé confirmed on Sunday that a movie about her Renaissance world tour will hit theaters in December.

This winter, moviegoers and Beyoncé fans better get ready for some big energy

Beyoncé has confirmed reports that she’s releasing a film about her Renaissance world tour, and it will be premiering in December. The music icon shared a trailer on her Instagram on Sunday night, after wrapping up her glitzy circuit.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the clip.

Presented by the singer’s Parkwood Entertainment, the film features intimate behind-the-scenes footage and the vibrant and high-energy moments from Beyoncé’s shows. The Renaissance world tour kicked off on May 11 in Stockholm and concluded in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday.

Beyoncé played three shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, including a star-studded birthday show on Sept. 4.

“We’ve known this since Coachella 2018, but she is simply the best live performer working today,” The Times’ August Brown wrote about her opening night in Los Angeles.

“The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judge,” the “Alien Superstar” says. “Start over. Start fresh. Create the new. That’s what’s the Renaissance is about.”

From snippets of the thrilling dance circle to daughter Blue Ivy‘s viral “My Power” performance, Sunday’s trailer relives the most memorable moments from Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour — and there are plenty.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” hits theaters on Dec. 1, giving fans plenty of time to perfect Beyoncé’s mute challenge.

Tickets can be found at beyoncefilm.com.