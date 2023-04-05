On Christina Aguilera’s revealing episode of ‘Call Her Daddy,’ she’s talking sex, baby

Christina Aguilera is dishing on sexual preferences and sexual empowerment on Wednesday’s episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’

Christina Aguilera just bared it all on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, and there is no shame in the “Dirrty” singer’s game.

On Wednesday, the “Ain’t No Other Man” singer made her first-ever podcast appearance when she sat down with Alex Cooper of “Call Her Daddy” and got candid about everything from losing her virginity to taking sexual empowerment to new heights.

Though she didn’t say specifically how old she was when she lost her virginity, Aguilera told Cooper “it was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing ‘Dirrty’ and all this stuff. Aguilera says that although people may have assumed that the singer who was dancing in a string bikini and red leather chaps was sexually experienced, she was “probably the last person” to lose her virginity.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old pop star clarified that although her sexual life hadn’t completely blossomed around the early “Stripped” era of her career, she still embraced herself as a sexual being.

“I’ve grown up with so many opinions that I was just, like, I’m not gonna play by your rules,” she continued. “I’m not gonna see myself as you see me. I’m gonna own my sexuality. For myself. Sexuality is a beautiful thing. And we need to take care of it as women to really make sure that we prioritize it and ourselves and what it means to us because every woman is different.”

The five-time Grammy winner was still scrutinized by the media, the public, and even other celebrities for her brazen approach to sexuality. It was the early aughts, an era notorious for tabloid cruelty aimed at young female celebrities.

But while promoting her album “Stripped” in 2002, she wanted to stick to her guns. “I was like, ‘I have to do songs that mean something to me and are valid to who I am and being fearless and talking about anything,’” Aguilera told Cooper. “And that includes sexuality! I felt that there was a lot of shame and fear around the subject … so I just wanted to be who I was and make a safe space for everyone to feel good — and make it a conversation.

“Growing up in this business, they’re gonna see you as a teenager, kid, they’re gonna see you as a young woman coming into your body, expressing yourself,” added Aguilera, who’s been in the limelight since joining “The Mickey Mouse Club” alongside Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling in 1993.

“They’re gonna see you pregnant. They’re gonna see you go through the gambit of different places and stages in your life where you’re different kinds of weights. It’s so hard to just be inundated with different opinions.”

As the conversation about sexuality progressed, Cooper, who’s known to pull the juiciest bits from the celebrities who brave her armchair interviews, asked the pop legend about her favorite ways to enjoy sex.

Aguilera said it “depends on the mood” but that she fancies an early morning encounter with “spooning involved,” and she also likes a steamy shower session. Also, Aguilera’s a proud member of the mile high club.

“A plane can be fun,” she said. “I can’t believe we didn’t get caught so many times in so many situations.”

Aguilera continued that the key to good sex is knowing yourself and your preferences, and also being with a partner with whom you can really explore.

“Sex is fun, and knowing your body is so important,” she said. “You are only going to know your body when you spend time with yourself first.”

Aguilera recently launched the sexual wellness brand Playground, which sells personal lubricants in a variety of scents. The brand’s mission is aimed at “bliss in the bedroom and beyond,” and the “Candyman” singer says the brand’s priority is “opening conversations and doors for women to feel safe enough to talk about their sexuality.”

“There is no shame in the game,” she told Cooper.