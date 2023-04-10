Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and son found dead 24 days after disappearance

Chuck Morris of the electronic jam band Lotus has been found dead, along with his 20-year-old son.

The bodies of Chuck Morris, the percussionist for the electronic jam band Lotus, and his son, Charley, were recovered 24 days after the two vanished while kayaking in Arkansas, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office began search efforts after Morris and his son were reported missing in the area of S. Lost Bridge Village of Beaver Lake. Over the weekend, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page that its “efforts were combined with Carroll County MDS and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team (CAM SAR) out of Tennessee,” and that they recovered the bodies using Underwater ROV in a “challenging environment that exceeded depths of 180’.”

“Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men,” they continued. “Our heart goes out [to] the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure.”

Advertisement

Five days after the search for Chuck, 47, and Charley Morris, 20, began, Lotus posted a photo of its percussionist to Instagram with a caption saying the band had been hoping for a miracle.

“But at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery,” Lotus members wrote. “It is unknown how long these efforts may take. While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people. Thank you to all who have reached out with fond words, stories, emotional and financial support.”

The band also shared a link to the Morris family’s GoFundMe page via a link in their Instagram bio, asking for help in supporting the family’s “immediate financial needs.”

On Sunday, the band shared a tragic update in the search for Chuck and Charley, alongside a statement from the Morris family via their social media pages.

“Our family was informed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that Charley Morris has been found. We have concluded the cause of his death was drowning. The teams are still actively searching for Chuck Morris, but we continue to have faith in their work.” On Monday, they added, “Chuck Morris was also recovered yesterday. Thanks to the efforts of the local search teams. We appreciate your support at this time.”

The band also announced it would be holding benefit concerts that will pay tribute to Chuck and Charley, with 100% of the net proceeds going directly to the Morris family.

The first two benefit shows will take place at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colo., on April 21 and 22. According to the band’s Instagram page, both Denver shows will feature special guest musicians who are friends, former band members and close collaborators of Lotus and Morris, including Mike Rempel, Steve Clemens, Gabe Otto, Jeff Franca, Allen Aucoin, Dave Watts, Jeff Lloyd, Rohan Prakash, Scotty Zwang, Jeff Peterson, Anthony Fugate, members of Genetics and more.

Lotus will also host benefit concerts at XL Live in Harrisburg, Pa., on May 5 and at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., on May 6.

“Lotus has officially postponed their April West Coast Tour which had them hitting Texas, Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington. They are working on rescheduled dates to be announced soon,” they wrote on Instagram.

“Tickets to all four benefit shows are on sale now at LotusVibes.com. Fans can also support the Morris Family’s immediate financial needs by donating at the link in our bio.”